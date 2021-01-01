From giorgio armani
Giorgio Armani Women's SÃ¬ Passione Intense Eau De Parfum - -
Giorgio Armani SÃ¬ Passione Intense Eau De Parfum. The new Giorgio Armani intense floral fragrance, representing the intensity of passion. #VibeToYourPassion with the new, SÃ¬ Passione Intense Eau de Parfum. The classic notes of Blackcurrant and Vanilla used in SÃ¬ Passione are enhanced with a luminous duo of Jasmine, the most passionate of flowers according to Mr. Armani, and Patchouli to create a unique Woody Floral Fragrance. Celebrating femininity and passion, SÃ Passione Intense is for the woman who is vibrant & captivating What Else You Need To Know: The iconic SÃ¬ Passione black cap accompanies a vivid red inner lacquer bottle, symbolizing the passion inside, waiting to be released. On the outside, a vibrant red lacquering fading from the bottom to the top of the bottle is the external representation of the intensity of passion. Intensity doesnât need to be dark. Intensity is a movement in the making, a continuous vibration.â â Giorgio Armani Use It With: - SÃ¬ Passione Eau de Parfum How To Use: Spray onto pulse points; wrists, neck, and chest.