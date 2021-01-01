Women's Ruffle Over the Shoulder High Coverage One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol Atlantic Burgundy L, Atlantic Red

Playful sophistication is easy to add to your swimwear with the Ruffle Over-the-Shoulder High Coverage One-Piece Swimsuit from Kona Sol™. This one-piece swimsuit has a high coverage design that provides full torso and seat coverage. A deep V-neckline lets you show just the right amount of skin and is balanced out by bust coverage provided by sewn-in cups. Ruffles from the neckline to shoulder add sweet flair, and the straps can be worn straight back or crossed for added detail. Available in a rich burgundy or basic black color, the swimsuit has a chic look that you can take from the water to the day's next outing just by slipping on a pair of palazzo pants. Color: Atlantic Burgundy. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.