From latelita
Women's Rose Gold Star Burst 5 Drops Earrings LATELITA
Advertisement
Like a supernova the star burst 5 drops earring sparkles to add glitz and glam to any outfit. These pretty earrings are perfect for those that covet delicate jewellery. Four small star bursts are suspended one under the other from a small stud backed star burst which allows for movement whilst wearing. Stars are often used to symbolize heavenly bodies, purity and good luck. In dreams, a shooting star is a sign of self-fulfillment and advancement in life. Pierced earring with butterfly fastening. A great pairing to the Starburst Opalite Evil Eye Necklace. For those who like a bit of sparkle. Suitable for all celebrations and black tie events. Perfect for a summer wedding. Materials: 925 sterling silver, dipped in 22ct rose gold. Handset micro pave AAA grade cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Rose Gold Star Burst 5 Drops Earrings LATELITA