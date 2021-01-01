This is modern vintage styling at its best! Our gorgeous range of lace-covered satin gives subtle uplift, everyday glamour and is richly adorned with luxurious trims. We are super pleased to offer this collection in sizes 32-38 B-E Edged with satin binding, the cups and wide straps frame the bust while the gold-coloured fasteners add elegance. The soft colour is inspired by those fluffy, glistening powder puffs found on a woman's dressing table. The smooth satin in a lustrous shade of vintage apricot, with hand-cut lace, makes it your perfect not-so-basic, basic! Finished with a grosgrain ribbon and our specially-designed TL monogram charm, the designer details and fabulous fit will make you look and feel gorgeous. 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane. Women's Rose Gold Powder Puff Balconette Bra 32C Tallulah Love