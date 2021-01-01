Meet the Kaya Sleepwear set in a brand new print. An essential wardrobe piece for those days at home, made in the most gorgeous soft and light silk bamboo fabric you will not want to take these off. The vest is an easy wearable swing shape with bespoke cotton lace trim and the trousers are a flattering wide leg with contrast hem detail, soft elasticated waist and tie detail which are available in two lengths and two colours. This style is made with a beautifully soft silk bamboo which is sourced responsibly using organic farming methods and with no pesticides or chemicals used in the process. Composition Shell: 69% Bamboo 31% Silk Wash Care 30 degree machine wash Women's Rose Cotton Kaya Print Long Sleepwear Set Large Ethereal London