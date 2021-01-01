Womens Retro Vintage Easily Distracted By Plants Gardener Gardening V-Neck T-Shirt

If you're a guy with a green thumb, check out signature vintage-inspired t-shirts from Catch Some Rays. Our bright tees are perfect for spending the day pulling weeds or planting roses. Made in light fabrics, our shirts are sure to keep you cool How does your garden grow, girl? Next time you plant some herbs or blooms, throw on a colorful t-shirt from Catch Some Rays. Crafted from breathable fabric and inspired by the retro styles of the 60s and 70s, these tees are perfect for the great outdoors Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem