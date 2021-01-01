Womens Retro Synthesizer Music Revolution Vintage Sync Techno V-Neck T-Shirt

Retro Sync Revolution - the perfect gift for Techno Electronic Musician lover. Wear this Synthesizer at concerts on stage or in studio or home studio for rehearsals. Gift for Electronic Musician, Music producer or dj who plays Analog Modular Synthesizers. Great Christmas present, festival outfit or birthday gift for everyone who loves Synthesizer, Analog, Synth, Attack and Decay. Retro Techno gift for Music Producer, Beatmaker and Hipsters Musicians who like to play on vintage electronic music instruments. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem