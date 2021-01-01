This versatile pleated hem twill jacket will take you straight from a professional meeting to a sophisticated cocktail hour with your besties. Featuring a removable, pleated hem for a versatile look. Pair it with a fitted top underneath or a bodysuit to turn the look up a notch. Body: 72% Polyester, 21% Viscose, 7% Spandex; Chiffon combo: 100% Polyester; Lining: 98% Polyester, 2% Spandex Dry clean Imported Model is 5'9" and wears a US size 4 28" Length Removable, pleated hem | Bebe Women's Removable Pleated Hem Twill Jacket, Size 4 in Black Polyester/Spandex/Viscose