From skechers
Women's Skechers Relaxed Fit Easy Going Zip It Cold Weather Bootie
Jump right into cool weather in style and comfort with the Skechers Relaxed Fit® : Easy Going - Zip It boot. Soft suede and smooth synthetic upper in a low ankle height zip side casual cool weather boot with faux fur trim and Air Cooled Memory Foam insole. Features and Benefits Smooth faux leather overlays at toe and heel; Low ankle height casual comfort side zip boot design; Stitching accents Stitched center seam front detail; Embossed Skechers logo on heel panel; Side elastic panel for stretch comfort Inside full length side zipper; Soft faux fur collar trim Padded collar; Soft fabric boot lining Relaxed Fit® design for a roomy comfortable fit; Air Cooled Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole Contrast colored topsole trim; Lightweight shock absorbing midsole 3/4 inch midsole height; Flexible traction outsole