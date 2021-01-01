MADEWELL Women's Relaxed Destroyed Hem Denim Shorts, Size 28 in Rosemount Wash at Nordstrom Rack

Slouchy and relaxed, these cutoff jean shorts sit lower on the hips for a laid-back feel. Made of nonstretch cotton, this pair has a destructed-in-front hem that's called a "shark bite" in the denim biz (but, fear not, they're totally beach-friendly). 2 1/2" inseam; 23 1/2" leg opening; 10 1/2" front rise; 14 1/2" back rise (size 24) Button fly Five-pocket style 100% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Factories meet rigorous social, environmental and economic standards, where factory workers receive a premium to use for social and economic investments