The Mississippi high-waisted bikini bottoms give you support + comfort with full coverage and 2 panels that flatter all shapes and sizes, and lengthen those fine legs of yours! The double layer means that you get 2-in-1 colours as it is reversible and you are guaranteed that your swimmers won't go see-through and you'll still be keen on them next summer. The colours are killer and can be mixed and matched with all tops - take your pick! Ethically made on the beautiful island of Bali, Indonesia. Hand wash, line dry Made from 100% regenerated ocean waste, Econyl No plastic packaging Women's Recycled Turquoise The Mississippi Bikini Bottom - & Coral Reversible XS Sundar Swim