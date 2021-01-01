60% Cupro / 40% Lenzing™ Viscose 30º Eco Machine Wash Vegan Step into this season with our timelessly cool and stylish TIGER BLAZE Jacket. Featuring a retro-style embroidered tiger design on the back; adding a unique finish to this stand out piece! Made out of a Cupro and Lenzing™ blend keeping your wardrobe sustainable and stylish with KOMODO. KOMODO RecommendsWear over our selection of JOY Dungarees to bring versatility to your outfit! 30º Eco Machine Wash Women's Recycled Green Tiger Blaze Cupro Jacket - Khaki Medium KOMODO