For the nature lovers at heart. This earth-toned print is laced with vibrant greens to instantly transport you to the magic of the sacred outdoors, even if you're powering through asanas inside. Pairing this print with our classic legging that features an ultra comfortable crossover waistband and silhouette defining ruching in the back will give you an oh, so flattering look for any one of your nature journeys. 84% RPET, 16% spandex Made from 26.86 Recycled Bottles Wash cold, lay flat to dry Women's Recycled Rose Gold Fauna Ruched Crossover Legging XL Wolven