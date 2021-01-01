From lavani jewels
Women's Recycled Rose Gold Brass Jasmine Flower Chocker LAVANI JEWELS
Advertisement
Gold plated chocker necklace. Discover the Jasmine Chocker. Fitted to the shape of your neck without being heavy or overwhelming, this piece will give elegance to your features and will stylize you thanks to the chains with details of colored stones that go down the necklace. Materials: quartz crystal, rose quartz, onyz and chalcedony with 2 microns gold-plated brass body. Hypoallergenic and nickel free. Follow these simple steps to keep your jewelry perfect year after year: 1. Keep your jewerly away from moisture: Store them carefully in a bag or in our jewelry boxes and in a dry place. 2. Don't wear your jewelry while sleeping. 3. Do not apply cologne or cleaning products to them: In general, avoid contact with other substances that can make your piece dark or lose its shine, due to abrasion with chemical products (perfumes, lotions and oils). 4. Take off your jewerly when you play sports, shower or swim. 5. Rejuvenate your jewerellery by wiping it with a cotton cloth. Women's Recycled Rose Gold Brass Jasmine Flower Chocker LAVANI JEWELS