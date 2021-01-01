Advertisement
Flowy, wide leg pants with an elastic waistband that is a part of the AS by DF eco-sustainable collection. This piece was created to be worn day to night - allowing you to look great the entire time! Wear with the "Pool To Cocktails Top" to make it a set. Eco-sustainable collection: AS by DF's eco-sustainable material uses advanced technology to significantly reduce water usage and toxic chemicals by 90% during the material production/dyeing process. 50% actual Carbon footprint reduction. AS by DF is committed to sustainability and being plastic-free. All shipping materials are made from 100% recycled materials and is 100% biodegradable, eliminating all plastic from packaging. 91% Polyester, 9% Spandex Easy care, wrinkle resistant Machine wash cold. Do not bleach Lay flat to dry. Do not iron Women's Recycled Black Pool To Cocktails Wide Leg Pant Small AS by DF