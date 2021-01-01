Our laser cut 7/8 leggings are made from 73% recycled polyester and 27% spandex. With laser cut out detailing and a phone pocket on the left leg these leggings are stylish and multifunctional. High Rise Leggings, 7/8 Leg length (60cm Inseam) Khaki in colour with laser cut out detail and phone Pocket on the left leg with a Zip pocket on the back Also features an Adjustable tie waist Wash at 40°C (104°F) on a reduced spin with similar colours. Do not bleach and do not dry clean Made from 73% Recycled Polyester, 27% Spandex Women's Recycled Peach High Rise Laser 7/8 Khaki Legging Small Perky Peach