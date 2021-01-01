These new Cheetah running shorts are lightweight, moisture wicking and breathable. Made from recycled polyester and spandex these running shorts feature an elasticated waistband with a tie feature to ensure the perfect fit. A back-zip pocket features at the back perfect for your essentials. White shorts with purple and navy cheetah/brushstroke pattern, made from 73% recycled polyester and 27% spandex with an elasticated waist band with a tie waist to ensure the perfect fit. A zip back pocket for your essentials with a Perky Peach logo at back and discrete inner knickers. Easy wear workout shorts for serious sweat! Size up if you like a looser fit around your legs. Wash at 40°C (104°F) on a reduced spin. Do not bleach and do not dry clean Women's Recycled Peach Cheetah Running Shorts Large Perky Peach