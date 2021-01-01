The ultra-feminine Océane Leotard is a versatile multi-use one-piece. This low-back, strappy style features pintuck panels, a flattering sweetheart neckline & contrasting spaghetti straps. Crafted from super soft high-quality REPREVE® fibre derived from recycled plastic bottles. Pair it with our Zoé Pintuck Leggings for a coordinated edit. Best for: swim & everyday wear. 78% REPREVE® / 22% Elastane Hand wash or cold gentle machine wash in a laundry bag with like colours. Features: Sustainable Sweet heart neckline Double crisscross back Scooped out back Super soft Moisture wicking Pilling resistant Fully lined Removable padding Women's Recycled Black Océane Leotard - Nero XXL GYPSY 108