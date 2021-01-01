The Rico bottom is a mid-rise, high-leg string tie bottom with a gathered ruching detail. It can be worn as a medium or cheeky coverage style - both the front and back ruching is tacked in place to maintain coverage. This style is designed to be worn high on the hips. This suit is made with Italian Carvico Vita lycra, which is made with ECONYL® regenerated nylon. This recycled fabric is twice as resistant to chlorine, suntan lotions & oils than traditional lycra. Designed in Austin. Ethically made in Bali. Hand wash in cool water after each wear. Lay flat or hang to dry away from direct sunlight. Sunscreens, lotions, chlorine, prolonged sun exposure, and friction with rough surfaces can cause damage to material. Women's Recycled Black Fabric Rico Bottom - Jet Large HOUSE OF ZZ