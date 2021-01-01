The Paloma bottom is a mid-rise, high-leg bottom with fully adjustable thick sides ties. The Paloma is designed to be worn high on the hips to elongate the legs and has a true medium coverage. This suit is made with Italian Carvico Vita lycra, which is made with ECONYL® regenerated nylon. This recycled fabric is twice as resistant to chlorine, suntan lotions & oils than traditional lycra. Designed in Austin. Ethically made in Bali. Hand wash in cool water after each wear. Lay flat or hang to dry away from direct sunlight. Sunscreens, lotions, chlorine, prolonged sun exposure, and friction with rough surfaces can cause damage to material. Women's Recycled Black Fabric Paloma Bottom - Jet XL HOUSE OF ZZ