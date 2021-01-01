The simple yet highly underrated tie-back bandeau: The Cleo top is fully adjustable so you can feel covered and held in to your liking. It's the perfect staple piece to bring anywhere with you and throw on on the go. This suit is made with Italian Carvico Vita lycra, which is made with ECONYL® regenerated nylon. This recycled fabric is twice as resistant to chlorine, suntan lotions & oils than traditional lycra. Designed in Austin. Ethically made in Bali. Hand wash in cool water after each wear. Lay flat or hang to dry away from direct sunlight. Sunscreens, lotions, chlorine, prolonged sun exposure, and friction with rough surfaces can cause damage to material. Women's Recycled Black Fabric Cleo Top - Jet Medium HOUSE OF ZZ