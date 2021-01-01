A classic triangle top with beautiful golden accessories, the Rifu top stands out through its fit. Complete the set by wearing it with its matching bottoms, or try it with any other bottoms from our collection. Built-in padding pocket with pads Ties at the back Doubled for sheer protection Fabric Features Recycled yarn Ultrachlorine resistant Resistant to sun cream and oil UV protection Shape retention Soft Pilling resistant Extra comfort Perfect fit Excellent coverage Fabric composition: 78% Econyl® Regenerated Nylon ( PA ) 22% Elastane ( EA ) Hand wash at 40°C Lay flat to dry Do not tumble dry Maximum ironing temp is 110°C (230°F) Women's Recycled Cream Fabric Rifu Triangle Top Etnico Small Koraru