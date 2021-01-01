This versatile jumpsuit is the perfect all-in-one piece. Made from European linen, this voluminous style has an oversized silhouette, square neckline, and thin straps. We love linen for its relaxed feel and sustainable credentials - sourced naturally, its fibers come from the flax plant. Style it with your favorite sneakers or espadrilles. You can even wear it with a roll neck on chillier days or a simple white tee for warmer days. Machine Wash 30 Similar Colors Dry Clean Do not Tumble Do not Bleach Women's Recycled Yellow Cotton Voluminous Linen Jumpsuit With Pockets - Sunrise XL Haris Cotton