The Wicked Zipper Dress in Grey is a comfortable, casual midi dress. With its long sleeves and warm soft material, the dress is a perfect day dress for autumn and winter. The dress features cool, contrasting yellow zippers that are both a beautiful detail and a way to make the dress more sassy when opened! The model is 179cm (5'10") tall and is wearing the dress in XL. This garment is made from 100% up-cycled, factory surplus materials. Composition: 98% cotton, 2% elastane Wash cold & line dry. Iron at low temperature. Wear with love! Women's Recycled Grey Cotton Sustainable Zipper Dress In Small blonde gone rogue