This short linen dress is made from super breathable linen which is the perfect summer fabric of all times. It features slightly elongated sleeves and a high neckline with front buttons. It is simple yet gives you enough room to accessorize with your favorites. Style yours with everything from leggings and short boots to strappy sandals and a beach bag. Machine Wash 30 Similar Colors Dry Clean Do not Tumble Do Not Bleach Women's Recycled Blue Cotton Short Sleeved Linen Mini Dress With Front Buttons - Santorini Small Haris Cotton