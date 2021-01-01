From lavani jewels
Women's Recycled Gold Cotton en Small Snake Ankle LAVANI JEWELS
A very special anklet and one of Lavani Jewels' favorites to combine with other jewelry. The shape of this chain anklet is reminiscent of the scales of a snake. Each part of this piece is intertwined with each other and gives a lot of flexibility so that the jewelry fits you to the maximum. Materials: Plating of 2 to 3 microns of gold. Hypoallergenic and nickel-free. Follow these simple steps to keep your jewelry perfect year after year: 1. Keep your jewelry away from moisture: Store them carefully in a bag or in our jewelry boxes and in a dry place. 2. Don't wear your jewelry while sleeping. 3. Do not apply cologne or cleaning products to them: In general, avoid contact with other substances that can make your piece darken or lose its shine, due to abrasion with chemical products (perfumes, lotions, and oils). 4. Take off your jewelry when you play sports, shower, or swim. 5. Rejuvenate your jewelry by wiping it with a cotton cloth.