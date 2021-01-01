Advertisement
Black square toed cowboy boot with sculptured wave top finish. These boots were named after Apollo, god of sun, music, art and poetry. It's the creative take on a classic shoe that sparked the idea for this name. The wave of the top of the boot pays homage to the rhythm of music and poetry. Exposed metal side zip. We suggest to double check the size conversion at the Size Guide before making a purchase This product will be shipped on September 10th. We are proud our shoes aren't made with real leather, so please don't treat them as such. Do not clean with any regular leather solvents or those such as: alcohol, acetone, paint thinner, bleach, oils, vinegar, waxes, silicones, or detergents. Use only a white cotton cloth dampened with water to wipe away any scuff marks or dirt. If necessary use a mild soap solution. Light colours may require more regular cleaning. Clean any stains as soon as possible. Women's Recycled Black Cotton Apollo Boots Shoes 9 UK JIIJ