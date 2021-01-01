Ray-Ban Women's Rb3447 Round Blue-Light Clear Evolve Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Rb3447 Round Blue-Light Clear Evolve Sunglasses. The Round, an early Ray-Ban icon, joins the Everglasses collection with anti-reflective, photochromic lenses and blue light filter. That means your eyes get dual coverage all day – indoors, outdoors, and for your digital world. The Evolve light-responsive lenses shift from clear to grey as you transition between inside and outside, while the blue light filter is designed to increase visual comfort in all light conditions, including digital environments. Round Clear Evolve with Blue-Light filter combines timeless design with quality manufacturing and coverage, to bring you an everyday accessory you never need to take off.