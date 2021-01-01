Women's Puff Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Sweater - A New Day Gray XL

Upgrade your cool-weather wear with this Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Sweater from A New Day™. Made from soft fabric with a hint of spandex, this pullover sweater will keep you looking fabulous and feeling comfy all through your day. The pullover top is adorned with a charming knit pattern with puff-sleeves for a lovely look, and it features a ribbed hem and cuffs for a refined look. The ribbed crew neckline offers a neat finish, while the solid hue makes it a breeze to pair with any style of bottoms for a range of outfits. Size: XL. Color: Gray. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester.