Womens Proverbs 31 Woman Gifts Worship Church Scripture Verses Her V-Neck T-Shirt

Proverbs 31:25 She is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future. This cute pink rose Christian gift for women such as your mom, wife, daughter, sister or aunt makes a pretty religious gift for Christmas or birthday gift her. Show your faith over fear & love for God, Jesus Christ & the Cross. God said to be still and know that I am God so hold onto hope Jeremiah 29:11 & his strength Philippians 4:13 & tell the Devil Not Today Satan that your faith can move mountains! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem