Womens Promoted From Cat Grandma To Human Grandma Funny Cat T-Shirt

if you are a cat owner and you recently had a grandkid then this cute cat design saying Promoted From Cat Grandma To Human Grandma featuring a cute cat wearing a pink neck tie will be perfect for you as well as a gift for cat grandma on mothers day this grandmother cat design makes also a funny birthday top for granny who loves cats, and since you just turned into a grandma then what's better than celebrating the achievement with both your grandkid and cat in this adorable cat grandma quote. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem