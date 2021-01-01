Womens Princess of the Garden | Gardener | Garden | Gift T-Shirt

Great design for a gardener, hobby gardener, landscape gardener, whether in the allotment or in the garden around the house. For women who like to plant and garden and like to be in nature and love trees, lawn, flowers, self-planted vegetables The gift and gift idea for the grandma who is a lot in the garden. Also the woman who can hardly leave the garden as a hobby. Also suitable for passing exams or passionate who are professional gardeners. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem