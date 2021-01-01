From dingo boots
Dingo Boots womens Prince Street boots, Light Brown Distresssed, 6 US
You can skip all the frogs because your prince is here! You'll be the talk of the town with the 'Prince Street' boot from Dingo®. Leather foot and shaft with beautiful stitch detailing. Classic pull-on design with convenient side pull tab. Side zipper for easy entry. Hinged cushion insole provides lasting comfort. Composition outsole. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1⁄4 in Weight: 14 oz Circumference: 12 in Shaft: 7 1⁄2 in Product measurements were taken using size 6.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.