From bookworm little reader writing squad

Womens Preschool Pumpkins Kinder Kids School Teacher BOOKS CREW V-Neck T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Funny reading team design for teachers teaching cutest tiny humans to read, for the smart cookies library day, or for educators of ESL, language week, back to school, literature and literacy groups, or for a Halloween event Cute Halloween design for librarians, avid readers, paraeducators, authors, academics, scholars, writers, researchers, professors or for those teaching pre-K and kindergarten students about alphabets, spelling, phonics and English. Books are brain food! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com