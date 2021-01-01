Womens Popular I Love Minnesota Buffalo Plaid Heart MN V-Neck T-Shirt

Featuring an up north Minnesota buffalo plaid state outline, this cool Sota is home graphic is a great Christmas, birthday or anniversary present for a Minnesotan who loves hunting, fishing, the lake and cabin in the north. The best vintage MN design! Vintage MN buffalo plaid state design is for a dad, mom, men, women, husband, wife or kids. Show Minnesota roots and pride in this if you love hiking and camping the outdoors in your favorite state in America. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem