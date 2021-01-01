Paramour Women's Polka Dot Abbie Front Close Racerback Bra - Mink 42DDD, Mink/Polka Dot

The Abbie front close t-shirt bra with racerback crochet lace will keep you cool and fresh. Underwire seamless contour cups feature two-way stretch, ideal for in between sizes or right/left differences. Clean finish back and wings are wrapped in a silky cooling micro that offers anti-static, cooling function with deodorization and moisture management. Additionally, these breathable, quick-dry fabric features are woven into the fabric and will not wash out. Size: 42DDD. Color: Mink/Polka Dot. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Polka Dots. Material: Nylon.