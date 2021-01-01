Women's Plus Size Tie-Dye Short Sleeve Off the Shoulder Eyelet Top - Knox Rose Navy 4X, Blue

Elevate your casual or dressier closet with this Off the Shoulder Eyelet Top from Knox Rose™. Made from lightweight fabric for comfortable wear, this standard-fit top features an off-the-shoulder neckline with an allover eyelet pattern, making getting ready for any day an effortless affair. Keep things casual with jeans and sneakers for a laid-back setting, and then dress up for any special occasion with a skirt and wedges. Size: 4X. Color: Navy. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Tie Dye Design. Material: Rayon.