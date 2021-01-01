Women's Disney Princess Plus Size Tiana Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt - Green 2X

Casual outing or for daily wear, the Women's Disney Princess Tiana Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt in Green will always come in handy. The cotton-blend fabric provides you with breathable comfort from day to night and season to season, and the relaxed silhouette makes for ease of layering and a great fit. This wardrobe basic allows you to put together a range of looks and lets you easily wear it with everything from dark-wash jeans to camo joggers. Size: 2X. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Shapes.