Women's Plus Size Striped Long Sleeve Half Placket Blouse - Universal Thread Cream 4X, Ivory

Add some timeless style to your wardrobe with the Striped Long-Sleeve Half- Placket Blouse from Universal Thread™. Crafted from a cotton-rich fabric, this women's long-sleeve top is decked out in a seamless pattern of stripes running vertically over the crinkled texture fabric for classic appeal, and it's designed with a functional henley neckline for easy styling. The striped popover top has long sleeves that fasten with buttoned cuffs for a refined look you'll love to style with all of your fave bottoms. Wear it loose over your fitted jeans with sneakers when hanging out, or tuck it into your tailored trousers and put on your sandals for a brunch date. Size: 4X. Color: Cream. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.