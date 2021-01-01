From universal thread
Women's Plus Size Striped Dolman Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt - Universal Thread Coral 4X, Pink
Refresh your warm-weather wardrobe with the Dolman Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt from Universal Thread?. Crafted from lightweight fabric with a flowy drape, this women's button-front shirt pairs well with both casual or dressy bottoms for versatile looks, and can take you from day to night with effortless ease. Designed in a relaxed-fit silhouette with a stylish shirttail hem, this twill shirt has a classic button-down front for easy wear, and beautiful dolman sleeves with turned-up cuffs for an easy-breezy look. Button it all the way up and wear it tucked or untucked with your jeans or shorts, or wear it unbuttoned over a cami to dress up your everyday wear. Size: 4X. Color: Coral. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Stripe. Material: Cotton.