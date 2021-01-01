Women's Plus Size Smocked Gingham Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck T-Shirt- Sandy Liang x Target Lavender 4X, Purple

Everyday comfort and statement style come together in the Smocked Gingham Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Shirt from Sandy Liang x Target. An otherwise simple purple top gets elevated with a purple and white gingham-smocked bodice designed in a paneled construction with a peplum-like hem. The purple knit layer can either be tucked in or left out to suit your choice in bottoms, perfectly pairing with anything from a gingham skirt for a co-ord look to a pair of denim for a toned-down feel. A mock neckline completes the piece with refined, polished flair. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit. Size: 4X. Color: lavender. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Gingham Check. Material: Polyester.