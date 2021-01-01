Women's Plus Size Plaid Shirt Shacket - Ava & Viv Rose 1X, Pink

Cozy up in the cooler months in classic style with this Plaid Shirt Shacket from Ava and Viv™. This oversized shacket features a collared neckline and front and chest flap pockets with French cuffs for a polished look, while the plaid pattern adds timeless style to your wardrobe. Made from a lightweight fabric with taffeta lining for comfy wear, this long-sleeve shacket features a front-button closure for quick and easy dressing. Tailored in a below-hip length for convenient layering, this jacket features a belted waistline for a shapely silhouette. Wear it over anything from dresses to T-shirts when the weather changes gear. Size: 1X. Color: Rose. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester.