Women's Plus Size Pajama Sets Pullover Loungewear Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Waffle Knit Nightwear Pj Sets for Women

Description Slumber soundly and sweetly in the comfort of this waffle-knit sleep set in soft pink, dark blue, and black. This women plus size pajama set features a drop shoulder top with matching drawstring shorts. Their easy fit makes them the perfect, snuggly choice for lounging and working from home. So fun and comfy, you’ll love enveloping yourself in this cozy lounge pajama set. Welcome the changing seasons with this relaxed fit, midnight oversized top & shorts set. Lovely nights and adorable mornings, here you come! Features - Color Choices: Pink, Dark Blue, Black - Size: XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL - Fabrication: 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex - Style: Pullover - Fit: Boxy Relaxed Fit - Design: Waffle Knit - Neckline: Crew Neck - Sleeves Type: Long Sleeve - Bottom Type: Shorts - Pant Style: Pull-On - Pockets: 2 Side Pockets - Waist: Elastic Drawstring - Occasion: Casual, Homewear, Sleepwear, Lounge Wear, Relaxing - Suitable Season: Spring, Autumn, Summer, Winter Fabric & Care - 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex - Hand or gentle machine wash in cold water / Do Not Bleach / Line Dry Fit & Sizing - Standard US Plus Size in size dropdown list, please select the size you usually wear. Package Included - 1 Top & 1 Shorts Return Policy - Items can be returned or exchanged within 30 days after receiving as long as they are unwashed, unworn and unused.