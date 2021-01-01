From universal thread

Women's Plus Size Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans - Universal Thread Medium Denim Wash 14W, Medium Blue Blue

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Whatever your day has in store, be ready for it with the confident fit of the Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans from Universal Thread™. These jeans bring an update to your usual go-to outfit, whether you’re going casual in a plain T-shirt and sneakers or you’re dressing things up with a cold-shoulder sweater and heels. They have been engineered to have the perfect fabric weight, smoothing, sculpting and giving you a confident fit wear after wear. Made with everybody and every body in mind, these mid-rise jeans will always be your go-to choice. Size: 14W. Color: Medium Denim Wash. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com