Women's Plus Size Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans - Universal Thread Medium Denim Wash 14W, Medium Blue Blue

Whatever your day has in store, be ready for it with the confident fit of the Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans from Universal Thread™. These jeans bring an update to your usual go-to outfit, whether you’re going casual in a plain T-shirt and sneakers or you’re dressing things up with a cold-shoulder sweater and heels. They have been engineered to have the perfect fabric weight, smoothing, sculpting and giving you a confident fit wear after wear. Made with everybody and every body in mind, these mid-rise jeans will always be your go-to choice. Size: 14W. Color: Medium Denim Wash. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.