Women's Plus Size Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans - Ava & Viv Black 26W

Add a timeless staple to your year-round wear with these Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans from Ava and Viv™. These stretch denim jeans make a go-to addition to your casual bottoms. They features a comfortable mid-rise waist, along with a skinny fit to create a sleek silhouette. The classic five-pocket design adds functional style, while the fly button and zipper closure allows for easy wear. Pair with a printed blouse, a soft jersey tee or a knitted top for versatile styling. We designed this product using at least 20percent recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see below for full fiber content), a fabric that’s created by turning old plastic into new polyester fibers. Making products with recycled polyester helps prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills — another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. Size: 26W. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.