CHAPS Jeans Women's Plus Size Mid Rise Skinny Full Length Jean, Cali, 20W
Color - Cali is a medium blue wash with fading effect, made in a nice stretch denim fabric that includes recycled material. Style - Mid Rise Skinny Jean with a conture fit from hips to hem, fully functional pockets, easy zipper front and belt loops. Versatility - This mid waist jean is great with all tops from fashionable to basic tees and all footwear from boots to your favorite flats perfect for work, class or date nights. Length - this Mid waist pant comes in three lengths. . . 29 inch average inseam, 27 inch short inseam and a 31 inch long inseam all with a 10 1/2 inch leg opening CHAPS Jeans - continuing the all-American authentic, natural and timeless style you have come to love