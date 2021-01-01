Women's Plus Size Long Sleeve Tie Waist Shirtdress - A New Day Orchid 1X

From sunny outings to casual evenings, this Long-Sleeve Tie Waist Shirtdress from A New Day™ will be your go-to pick on any occasion. This long-sleeve shirt dress is crafted from lightweight material to keep you feeling cool and comfy throughout your day, while a button-down front and collared neckline add classic flair to your look. Complete with puffed sleeves for added volume and charm, this long-sleeve dress comes with a removable belt to lend additional comfort and on-trend vibes. Pair this dress with casual sneakers for an easygoing outfit, or opt for a pair of sandals for a dressier twist. Size: 1X. Color: Orchid. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Rayon.