Women's Plus Size Light Support Seamless 2pk Racerback Bra - All in Motion White 3X
Why we're ALL IN: Nylon fabric couples with spandex for a light and stretchy piece that's perfect for leisurely activity, complete with a seamless construction lending a smooth feel and look. A scoop neckline and racerback straps complete the casual design of this sports bra, perfectly suited for relaxed days at home or simple stretching. Removable padding helps you find the right coverage to suit your needs, and a ribbed band keeps the fit just right. Moisture-wicking fabric completes the piece to keep you comfy and fresh. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: 3X. Color: True White/Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.