From la blanca
La Blanca Women's Plus Size Island Goddess Multi Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit, Ginger, 18W
Advertisement
DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — Pull heart strings at the beach with the flirty La Blanca multi-strap cross-back detail, and secure fixed front straps. All eyes are on you in this plunging v-neck with removable cups added for comfort. Built-in tummy toner and fully lined fabric will have you feeling and looking fit SLIMMING PLUS SIZE — The women's plus size swimwear combines chic style with confidence! The customized tummy toning properties create a slimming effect which will have you looking sleek and smooth, on the shore, or at the pool party. Added support and coverage will have you feeling your best SHIRRED FABRIC AND SOLID COLOR OPTIONS — Choose from the color option that best fits your style, or pick one of each to mix and match. Rouched fabric sketches the pattern for added detail, and will smooth and flatter your curves while you show off your summer bronze glow CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this La Blanca one-piece swimsuit and other styles within the Island Goddess collection!