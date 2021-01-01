Reebok Women's Plus Size Beyond The Sweat Crop Top

Reebok Plus Size Beyond The Sweat Crop Top. That annoying trickle down your back in class? Make it a thing of the past in this women's crop top. Reebok's Beyond the Sweat fabric allows moisture to evaporate quickly to keep you dry and comfortable from warmup to cool-down. A repeating Vector logo on the elastic underband makes it distinctively Reebok. Features: 84% polyester, 16% elastane double-knit fabric. Fitted full-figure fit. Round neck Designed for any workout. Beyond the Sweat fabric moves moisture through the fabric, allowing it to evaporate undetected. Elastic hem, unlined, pullover design